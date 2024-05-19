Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (up from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of CATX stock opened at 1.60 on Tuesday. Perspective Therapeutics has a twelve month low of 0.21 and a twelve month high of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.98 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In other news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 0.95 per share, for a total transaction of 57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at 110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATX. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $15,511,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $6,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,780,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566,356 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $314,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

