Pete Godbole Sells 5,202 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $218,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pete Godbole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Thursday, April 11th, Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $391,688.43.

Smartsheet Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE SMAR opened at $42.03 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -53.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,879,000. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,705,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Smartsheet by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,329,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,189 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 908.1% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,040,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,767,000 after acquiring an additional 937,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 6,960.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 628,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,038,000 after acquiring an additional 619,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Smartsheet

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.