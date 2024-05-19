Pete Godbole Sells 5,202 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $218,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Pete Godbole also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 11th, Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $391,688.43.
Smartsheet Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE SMAR opened at $42.03 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -53.20 and a beta of 0.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,879,000. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,705,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Smartsheet by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,329,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,189 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 908.1% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,040,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,767,000 after acquiring an additional 937,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 6,960.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 628,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,038,000 after acquiring an additional 619,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
