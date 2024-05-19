Peter Cherecwich Sells 12,000 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NTRS opened at $85.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $89.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 118.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Northern Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

