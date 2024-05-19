Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 146.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PHAT. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $10.54 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $17.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -6.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $153,512.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $153,512.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $38,128.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,419.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 355.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,418,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,455,000 after purchasing an additional 86,822 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after buying an additional 180,325 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.