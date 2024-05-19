Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLRX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.38.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. Pliant Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 244,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 152,190 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 8,855.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 267,780 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 133.4% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 250,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 143,142 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

