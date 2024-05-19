Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Receives $25.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $964.78 million, a PE ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.33). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.26%.

In related news, Director Pendleton P. White acquired 4,000 shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.58 per share, with a total value of $86,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,306.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 774.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

