Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Shares of Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 384879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Prairie Provident Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07.

Get Prairie Provident Resources alerts:

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.38 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post 0.0801527 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prairie Provident Resources Company Profile

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, conventional natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, Lower Cretaceous Mannville, and Mississippian Banff formations in southeastern Alberta; and the Evi areas targeting the Devonian Slave Point, Gilwood, and Granite Wash formations situated in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Provident Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Provident Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.