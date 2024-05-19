Praxis Precision Medicines’ (PRAX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRAX. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

PRAX opened at $45.39 on Thursday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.03.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.05) by $0.08. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 101.99% and a negative net margin of 5,711.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 44,585.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 82,929 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.7% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,780,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 849,362 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.