Precigen’s (PGEN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Precigen from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Precigen to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Precigen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PGEN

Precigen Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34. Precigen has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.88.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 1,781.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precigen will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Precigen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 19,875 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Precigen by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,091,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 86,340 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 19,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

(Get Free Report)

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.