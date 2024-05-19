Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Director Sells $31,785.00 in Stock

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,811 shares in the company, valued at $631,695.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Premier Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.82. Premier Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $24.87.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Premier Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $108.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Premier Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 490.8% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 158,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 131,783 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 153.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 83,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Premier Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,983,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFC. Hovde Group raised Premier Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PFC

About Premier Financial

(Get Free Report)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.