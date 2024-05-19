Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.00

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 1086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Premier Foods Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

