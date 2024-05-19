Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.57

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 290399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.01.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

