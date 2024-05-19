Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives $245.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $365,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,373.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total value of $922,571.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,307.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $365,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,373.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,708 shares of company stock worth $1,648,677 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Primerica by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 33,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Primerica by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,220,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRI opened at $228.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.10. Primerica has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $256.56.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $742.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.57 million. Primerica had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

