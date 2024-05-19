Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Boise Cascade worth $28,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,147.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Stock Down 0.9 %

BCC stock opened at $136.05 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $154.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.31. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 6.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $1,546,263.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,564.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $250,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $1,546,263.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,596,564.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,784. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCC. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.