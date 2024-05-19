Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $27.45 Million Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 343.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,331 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.52% of Sealed Air worth $27,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,310,000 after purchasing an additional 138,197 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 322,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,782,000 after purchasing an additional 197,799 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

