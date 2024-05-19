Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $29.85 Million Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,374 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of AptarGroup worth $29,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.0% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in AptarGroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in AptarGroup by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $499,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,569.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $499,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,569.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $476,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,454.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,334 shares of company stock valued at $6,467,171 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:ATR opened at $147.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.88 and its 200-day moving average is $134.49. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.63 and a 1-year high of $151.73.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.40 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair upgraded AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

