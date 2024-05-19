Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $30.69 Million Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,852 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of WEX worth $30,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 896.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX opened at $198.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $244.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.57.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.52 million. WEX had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 10.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WEX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

In other WEX news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $154,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $154,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total transaction of $987,893.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,463.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,896 shares of company stock worth $2,582,687 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

