Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $28.08 Million in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 341,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,077,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Veralto as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veralto Trading Up 0.2 %

VLTO stock opened at $98.60 on Friday. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $99.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

