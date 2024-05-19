Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,575 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of New York Times worth $29,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,800,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,921,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,038,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,767,000 after purchasing an additional 726,231 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 922,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,007,000 after purchasing an additional 81,217 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 903,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,827,000 after purchasing an additional 275,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYT opened at $48.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.00. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.26.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NYT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

In other news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $299,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $299,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

