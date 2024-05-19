Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,553 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $29,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $203.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.54 and a 52-week high of $210.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,761 shares of company stock worth $5,223,959. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

