Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,151,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,573 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Exelixis worth $27,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,043.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,750,000 after buying an additional 1,786,687 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at $15,997,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 42.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,771,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after buying an additional 526,814 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at $10,238,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at $10,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXEL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $233,424.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $233,424.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $461,112.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,229.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,116 over the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Stock Down 1.5 %

Exelixis stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.