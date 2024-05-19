Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,050 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $28,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,777,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,945,000 after acquiring an additional 227,048 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,238,000 after acquiring an additional 209,660 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,203,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,620,000 after acquiring an additional 106,347 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,658,000 after acquiring an additional 153,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 449,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $50.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.39. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

