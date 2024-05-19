Principal Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,566 DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 75,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $19.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.83. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $175,939.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $175,939.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,904 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

DoubleVerify Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

