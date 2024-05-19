Principal Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,335 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,439,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GMAY opened at $34.33 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.24.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

