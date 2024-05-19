Principal Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 10,000 Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 295.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OUNZ stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $953.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.