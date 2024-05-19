Principal Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 1,692 iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 90.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.

IYY opened at $129.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $129.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.48.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

