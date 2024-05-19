Principal Securities Inc. Invests $165,000 in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,282 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 58.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 20.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 28.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 26.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter.
Summit Materials Stock Down 0.2 %
SUM opened at $40.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.58. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $29.98 and a one year high of $44.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.34.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,034,183.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on Summit Materials from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.92.
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
