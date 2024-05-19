Principal Securities Inc. Invests $165,000 in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,282 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 58.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 20.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 28.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 26.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

SUM opened at $40.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.58. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $29.98 and a one year high of $44.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $773.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,034,183.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on Summit Materials from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.92.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

