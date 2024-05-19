Principal Securities Inc. Invests $172,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS BAPR opened at $40.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.97 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.60.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

