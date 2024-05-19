Principal Securities Inc. Invests $187,000 in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 745.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 367.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $309.35 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $247.52 and a 1 year high of $319.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.81.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

