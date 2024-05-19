Principal Securities Inc. Makes New $194,000 Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $183.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.89. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.90 and a 52 week high of $227.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total value of $3,524,819.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

