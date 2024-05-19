Principal Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,489,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,142 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,457.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 274,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 257,208 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,754,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 386,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 168,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $19.22.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

