Principal Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,257 PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AI Squared Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,054,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD stock opened at $146.19 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.98 and a one year high of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.31 and its 200 day moving average is $129.93. The firm has a market cap of $201.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.67.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 24.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

