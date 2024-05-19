Principal Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,760 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

NYSE:RY opened at $106.79 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $106.87. The company has a market cap of $151.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $1.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 51.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

