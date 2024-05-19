Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 2,929 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 106.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 70.4% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 14,864 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Sempra by 113.8% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 17,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRE. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

Sempra Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SRE opened at $78.17 on Friday. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.93%.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 122,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,035 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

