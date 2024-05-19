Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in Equinix by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $874.44.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $799.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $780.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $805.15. The firm has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $672.88 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

