Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 222 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,407.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $361,499.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,744.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,304 shares of company stock worth $2,648,390 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.31.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $251.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $214.67 and a one year high of $251.98.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

