Private Advisor Group LLC Has $637,000 Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,851 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $573,311,000 after buying an additional 1,077,724 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,507,181 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $97,415,000 after acquiring an additional 309,977 shares during the period. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 792,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,179,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,876,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,202 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,196,000 after purchasing an additional 64,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $67.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.8722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

