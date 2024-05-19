Private Advisor Group LLC Has $738,000 Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Duolingo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Duolingo by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.82, for a total transaction of $371,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,483,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.82, for a total transaction of $371,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,483,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $2,833,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,223 shares of company stock worth $26,893,230 in the last quarter. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duolingo Trading Up 1.7 %

DUOL opened at $179.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.85 and its 200 day moving average is $208.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 184.68 and a beta of 0.82. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.30.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DUOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.63.

View Our Latest Report on DUOL

Duolingo Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.