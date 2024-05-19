Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Toro by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter worth $2,304,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Toro by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 265,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after buying an additional 50,105 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,573,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 130,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toro Stock Performance

TTC stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.44.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

