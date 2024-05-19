Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $624,000 Investment in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,871,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $988,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Capital Group International Equity ETF stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67. The stock has a market cap of $130.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.86. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $29.60.

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

