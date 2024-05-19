Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,246 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,587.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,894.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 28,341 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 539,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,131,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.27.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $167.05 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.24 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

