Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $15,099,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MLM opened at $580.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $389.90 and a 12 month high of $626.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $601.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.27.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

