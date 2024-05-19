Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,408 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Paramount Global by 541.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 708,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after buying an additional 598,235 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,330,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,168,000 after buying an additional 1,731,714 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,240,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Stock Down 4.9 %

Paramount Global stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. Paramount Global has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PARA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

