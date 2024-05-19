ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Insider Buys $46,200.00 in Stock

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,251,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,552,303. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 30,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,900.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 14,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $19,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 50,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

PROK stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. ProKidney Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $13.51.

ProKidney ( NASDAQ:PROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ProKidney in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in ProKidney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProKidney in the third quarter worth $78,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 10,984.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 112,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProKidney during the third quarter worth $216,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

