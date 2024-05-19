Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Scotiabank

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.35.

Get Prologis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $111.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. Prologis has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,749,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,229 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 182,067.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,799,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850,448 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,224,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,577,000 after buying an additional 197,693 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Prologis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,721,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,453,000 after buying an additional 92,036 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prologis

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.