PropertyGuru Group (PGRU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 21st. PropertyGuru Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Get PropertyGuru Group alerts:

PropertyGuru Group Stock Performance

Shares of PropertyGuru Group stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $689.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.42 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56. PropertyGuru Group has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PGRU

PropertyGuru Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.