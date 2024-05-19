ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.54

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.54 and last traded at $68.54, with a volume of 10601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.71.

ProShares Ultra Financials Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Financials

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the fourth quarter worth $226,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

