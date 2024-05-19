PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Trading Up 5%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) shares were up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.04 and last traded at $23.98. Approximately 235,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 462,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PUBM shares. B. Riley started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PubMatic

PubMatic Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.39 and a beta of 1.52.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. PubMatic had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PubMatic

In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $53,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 98,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,041,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,180 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,632. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 92.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 211,520 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 149.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter worth $4,711,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,713 shares in the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.