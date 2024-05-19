PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,380 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of PVH worth $27,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of PVH by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 1.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in PVH by 3.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in PVH by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $114.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $141.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PVH

PVH Company Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.