Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Decreased by Zacks Research

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skechers U.S.A. in a research report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Skechers U.S.A.’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SKX. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $68.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.10. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $69.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,236,010.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,089,917.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 30,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,854,016.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,783 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,369.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,236,010.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,089,917.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,914 shares of company stock worth $5,005,765 in the last quarter. 24.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6,521.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,456,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,601 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,194,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 371.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 758,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,282,000 after acquiring an additional 597,702 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 72.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,185,000 after acquiring an additional 552,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 138.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,726,000 after purchasing an additional 447,192 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

